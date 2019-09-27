Jack Whitehall has been told to act ''more relatable'' to keep his fans on board.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor and comedian is currently on tour, and he admitted his own team have told him he needs to appear more down-to-earth to ensure he doesn't alienate any o his fans.

Speaking during a talk at London's Southbank Centre this week, he's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''I've just started doing a tour and I've been told I need to look more relatable, so I now need to lie and pretend that I fly on Ryanair and not boujee airlines.

''They also told me I need to stop talking about Waitrose on stage. They say I talk about Waitrose too much, so now I have to pretend I'm a normal person and shop at Lidl.''

The 30-year-old comic is no stranger to luxury, and he was selected to provide the entertainment for Prince Charles' annual staff Christmas Party last year.

However, Jack admitted he ''absolutely died'' on stage in front of the 70-year-old royal with none of his material going down well at all.

He recalled: ''It was an honour to be asked to do the Christmas party of Prince Charles... he throws [his staff] a Christmas party each year... and I was the entertainment that year. It's the weirdest gig ever.

''I walk out, first thing that's weird is that they're sat in the front row, Charles and Camilla, in thrones... Also, don't sit in the front row because that's your get-out-of-jail-free card as a comic, [you pick on the front row], you ask them what they do for a living... I can't ask Prince Charles what he does for a living!

''[It was a] small room, maybe 40 people, all of my material was terrible... I absolutely died.''

And things only got worse for Jack as he overheard the prince suggesting to his wife, Duchess Camilla, that they opt for a very different form of entertainment in future.

He added: ''And the worst bit was, when I was walking off because nobody was applauding, it was the worst review I've ever got, I heard Charles turn to Camilla as I was leaving the stage and he went 'I think next year we'll try a magician'... There goes the knighthood!''