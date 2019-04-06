Jack Whitehall is set to join Idris Elba in 'Mouse Guard'.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor is reportedly in discussions to join Elba, Andy Serkis, Samson Kayo and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox's adaptation of the popular Boom! Studios comic, which is being directed by Wes Ball.

The film - which is set in a medieval world - will tell the story of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack is in talks to play Kenzie, ''the calm and measured staff wielder who is often paired with Kayo's character, Saxson''.

As previously reported, Samson will play a member of the guard named Saxson, who is described as ''lush and a scalawag'' with a ''fiery temperament and an inclination for melodrama''.

The on-screen pairing is expected to have a comedic element as the polar opposites work together.

Meanwhile, Idris is set to play Celanawe, ''an Obi-Wan Kenobi-like figure who was once a legendary champion and now thought long gone''.

Serkis will star as the villain and Brodie-Sangster will play the role of Lieam, who has to prove his bravery throughout the movie.

Production work on 'Mouse Guard' - which is based on the comics and graphic novel by David Petersen and will be shot using motion capture - is expected to begin in May.