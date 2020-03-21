Jack Whitehall enjoyed a series of dates with Portuguese model Alexandra Schutz.

The 31-year-old actor invited the brunette beauty - who works for Spanish e-sports firm Esportia - to join him on his comedy tour after they met last year and the pair were said to be besotted with each other.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jack was besotted with her -- and you can't blame him, she's beautiful.

''The pair were really hot on each other for about two months and she went along to a few of his shows but it's a while since they have seen each other.''

However, the romance is believed to have since fizzled out.

Jack split from Gemma Chan, 37, in 2017 and he has also dated Kate Beckinsale, 46, and Lottie Moss, 22.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that he is looking for love on dating website Raya.

Raya is a special dating platform made for celebrities and influencers, where a person must be recommended by another member before being allowed to sign up to the platform.

Meanwhile, Jack previously joked that he is an underwhelming lover.

He quipped: ''Now, I've got to make an effort again, you've got to, you know, put a shift in the bedroom, I don't like doing that. I am very unadventurous in the bedroom. People go, 'Ooh, Jack what do you like in the bedroom?' Just quick and quiet. Like I'm hiding from the Nazis. Sex with me is like arriving late at the theatre and trying to find your seat. Some shuffling, a bit of shushing, a pause and then from somewhere in the darkness just a whispered, 'Sorry'. And never an applause.''

Jack hasn't publicly been in a relationship since he split from Gemma after a six-year romance.

The star insists his split with Gemma was amicable, but added it's ''better to hate them'', sharing: ''They say it's a good thing. I'm here to tell you it's f***ing not. Simply, it's better to hate them. So much easier.''