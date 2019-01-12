Jack Whitehall is looking forward to ''embracing the chaos'' at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The 'Bad Education' star is to return to hosting duties at the annual music award show - which takes place at London's O2 Arena on February 20 - and he can't wait for this year as he ''knows the game'' now.

Asked what he is most looking forward to, he said: ''I know what it is now, I know the game. You need to be able to think on your feet and throw a few punches and embrace the chaos, not fight it.''

The 30-year-old comedian planned a ''big opening'' last year with ''as many costume changes'' as he could and he has hinted at plans to do the same this year.

He added: ''All I wanted to do was survive it and I think I survived it. I wanted to do a big opening. Basically, in my head, I'm the Beyoncé of comedy and I like as many costume changes as I can.''

However, even with a year of hosting duties under his belt, Jack expects a few more awkward moments like last year - when he walked past an artist he had made a dig at whilst on stage during the ceremony.

Speaking about last year's ceremony on ITV's The BRITs Are Coming, which looks forward to this year's event, Jack confessed: ''The most awkward moment in the show was just anytime that you slag someone off and then you have to then see them or walk past them backstage and that happened on a few occasions.''