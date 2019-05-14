Jack Whitehall has joked he's an underwhelming lover.

The 30-year-old comedian and actor has been romantically linked to the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Kirsty Gallacher, and Gemma Chan, but has said he's ''unadventurous'' in the bedroom and doesn't enjoy ''making an effort'' when it comes to having sex.

Speaking at a gig in Wimbledon, South London, he joked: ''Now, I've got to make an effort again, you've got to, you know, put a shift in the bedroom, I don't like doing that.

''I am very unadventurous in the bedroom. People go, 'Ooh, Jack what do you like in the bedroom?' Just quick and quiet. Like I'm hiding from the Nazis. Sex with me is like arriving late at the theatre and trying to find your seat.

''Some shuffling, a bit of shushing, a pause and then from somewhere in the darkness just a whispered, 'Sorry'. And never an applause.''

Jack hasn't publicly been in a relationship since he split from Gemma in 2017 after a six-year romance which began on the set of E4 comedy 'Fresh Meat'.

He was then rumoured to have had a fling with Kirsty four months later, and in November last year he was seen locking lips with Kate.

The former 'A League of Their Own' star says his split with Gemma was amicable, but added it's ''better to hate them''.

He said: ''They say it's a good thing. I'm here to tell you it's f***ing not. Simply, it's better to hate them. So much easier.''

Meanwhile, Jack recently sparked an unlikely friendship with businesswoman and DJ Paris Hilton, after she commented on a number of his Instagram posts.

A source said: ''Paris and Jack have been getting to know each other in the past few weeks and have had a laugh together.

''He went to her birthday party at the weekend and posted a video of him splashing around in her pool.

''Fans have already picked up on the fact Paris has been leaving heart-eye and fire emojis on his Instagram posts, proving she is interested.

''It is an unlikely friendship, but he has been 'liking' her snaps too.''