Jack Whitehall will host the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row.

The British comedian - who is making the move to Hollywood with roles in the likes of 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and 'Jungle Cruise' - impressed viewers earlier this year, and now bosses are excited to have him back at the helm for the 2019 ceremony.

Sony Music and BRITs boss Jason Iley said: ''Jack was one of the best Brits hosts the show has seen for many years, I'm delighted he has decided to do it again next year.

''He was so funny and very engaging. I can't wait to see what he will bring to the show in 2019.''

The 30-year-old star kept the crowd entertained as he teased the likes of Harry Styles and then-couple Liam Payne and Cheryl during the ceremony in February.

It's said Jack is planning ''an even bigger opening'' and better material this time round, and that he's looking forward to returning.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Jack proved a real success when he hosted.

''He did a fantastic job. Everyone was very impressed. ''He might have gone over to Hollywood for his day-to-day job but he loves the Brits.

''This time he's planning on returning with funnier jokes and an even bigger opening -- he's just really excited to be back.''

It comes weeks after Jack - who was spotted kissing Kate Beckinsale earlier this month - joked he wanted to replace Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls.

He tweeted: ''Spice Girls Reunion. Yes please, Apparently they are looking for a replacement 'Posh'? You know where to find me.''