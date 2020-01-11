Jack Whitehall has ''something up his sleeve'' incase the BRIT Awards go wrong.

The comedian is returning to host the music awards show - which takes place on February 18, 2020 at London's iconic O2 Arena - and now with three shows under his belt, he has learnt what the ''dos and donts'' of hosting are.

He said: ''The dos and donts of hosting ... make sure you have something up your sleeve for when something goes wrong.''

And the 31-year-old comedian has recalled a particular time in the past when he wished he had things more planned out.

He added: ''I was introducing Kendrick Lamar and there was a technical fault. I was literally about to start doing the Ricky Gervais dance.''

However, that's not the only time Jack has been put in the hot seat as he disgusted Little Mix fans for his quip about men's possible reaction to the band's performance at the 2019 ceremony.

After the girl group gave a show-stopping performance of their hit song 'Woman Like Me' with rapper Ms Banks, Jack had commented: ''Raunchy! Dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now.''

Ofcom received a total of 38 complaints about the music awards, 25 of which were made regarding the host's remark with viewers calling the comments ''disgusting'' and ''disrespectful''.

However, this year, Jack has learned from his mistakes and is hoping he won't be upsetting anyone with more crude remarks.

He said: ''What I'm most nervous about this year? Upsetting fans of a pop act because it turns out they can be quite vicious on social media.''

Jack returns to host the BRIT Awards with Mastercard on February 18, 2020 at London's famous O2 Arena, which will see the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Stormzy and Harry Styles fight it out to take home the most trophies.