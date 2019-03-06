Jack Whitehall thinks he is a ''good'' host for the BRIT Awards because he has a ''thick skin''.

The 30-year-old comedian hosted last month's annual event for the second year in a row, and the British star believes he can handle the star-studded ceremony because he's used to being ignored by an audience from his early days as a stand-up.

Making an appearance on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday (06.04.19), he said: ''I was at university in Manchester and I started doing stand-up at the Frog and Bucket comedy club. I did a character as a comedy poet and I was literally booed off stage because it was so bad. He was called Jasper and he did like beep poetry. [I have] thick skin and that's why it's so good with the BRITs with no one listening or laughing at you. I've done stand-up and died so many times that I've just built up a resistance to it.''

Whitehall will soon be seen starring opposite Rosie Perez again in the second season of the Sky One comedy-drama 'Bounty Hunters', which was written by the comic and Freddy Syborn and follows a middle-class antique dealer's son who becomes accidentally involved in international crime.

Whitehall is famous for appearing naked in lots of his projects and his character Barnaby Walker will be seen baring his bum in an upcoming episode but it's actually a butt double's behind.

He said: ''It's fun to write all those things and stunts wise I'm always far to over ambitious and I said in the first series, I wasn't going to get my bum out because I always get naked in things and it became a bit of a thing, and I was like, 'This has to stop now I'm a serious actor.' In the second series Rosie said that she would only dance if I got my bum out, but it's not my bum it's a bum double and she compared our bums. It was a much better bum than mine, I will be using him again!''