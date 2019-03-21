Jack Whitehall has sparked a friendship with Paris Hilton after she commented on several of his social media posts.

The 30-year-old comedian is said to have landed a prestigious invite to the 38-year-old US socialite's birthday party at her Beverly Hills mansion last weekend, after she posted eye-heart and fire emojis on a number of his Instagram posts.

A source said: ''Paris and Jack have been getting to know each other in the past few weeks and have had a laugh together.

''He went to her birthday party at the weekend and posted a video of him splashing around in her pool.

''Fans have already picked up on the fact Paris has been leaving heart-eye and fire emojis on his Instagram posts, proving she is interested.''

In return, the 'Bad Education' star has 'liked' a number of Paris' pictures on the social media site.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''It is an unlikely friendship, but he has been 'liking' her snaps too.''

Jack is first thought to have caught Paris' attention when he hosted the BRIT Awards last month.

Their friendship comes months after Jack was said to have been spotted kissing Kate Beckinsale at a Los Angeles karaoke bar in November.

A source said at the time: ''No one would expect someone like Jack to bag one of Hollywood's hottest actresses. You couldn't get a more unlikely romance.

''They were like a pair of loved-up teenagers and weren't trying to hide their feelings.

''They were practically sitting on top of each other in the booth of the nightclub and were laughing with each other.

''Then he decided to put his hand around the back of Kate's neck and pulled her across him, where they started to passionately kiss.

''Kate then half-laid across him as they whispered to each other. Then they decided to make a quick exit.''

He previously dated 'Captain Marvel' star Gemma Chan for six years but they went their separate ways in 2017.

Paris broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November and admitted earlier this month she ''doesn't have time'' for love at the moment.

She said: ''I don't have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself.

''I am constantly travelling over 250 days a year, never home hardly, just focusing on myself, my business and my friends.''