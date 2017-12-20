Jack Whitehall has reportedly ended his relationship with Gemma Chan.

The 29-year-old comedian and actor and the actress - who met in 2011 when they starred together in UK comedy show 'Fresh Meat' - are believed to have ended their six year relationship, due to hectic schedules reducing the amount of time they get to spend with one another.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Jack and Gemma secretly pulled the plug on their relationship but remain good friends.

''For the past couple of years they've both been finding it difficult to make proper time for one another and, with their schedules showing no signs of slowing down, have decided to go their separate ways.

''It's sad but they remain supportive of one another.''

Their split comes as the 'A League of Their Own' panellist is set to see his workload increase even more, as he's lined up to host the 2018 Brit Awards on February 21.

Jack previously claimed he was ''thrilled'' to be master of ceremonies, describing the Brits as ''the kind of show you dream of hosting as a kid, so [I'm] really excited to have been asked''.

Brit Awards chairman Jason Iley said the 'Bad Education' star - who previously presented an award with Jessie J in 2012, but has never hosted the ceremony before - is expected to bring his ''enormous enthusiasm, charisma, fun and passion'' to the show.

Jack will be taking to the stage at the awards ceremony alongside performers including Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

A source said previously: ''Show chiefs were desperate to secure Ed, Sam and Stormzy as they're the biggest names in UK music right now.

''The combined record and streaming figures are insane and the booking is bound to add numbers on the viewing figures too.

''It's shaping up to be a top night.''