Jack Whitehall and Dua Lipa have sparked romance rumours after getting close at the BRIT Awards.

The 29-year-old comedian and the 'New Rules' hitmaker were spotted cosying up to one another at the star-studded show's after-party on Wednesday night (21.02.18), with the ceremony's host said to be ''grinning from ear to ear''.

A party-goer said: ''There was no denying the chemistry between them.

''Jack was grinning from ear to ear as they chatted together and Dua clearly loved the attention.

''She couldn't stop giggling as Jack nestled his head in her neck to give her a cheeky kiss.

''Dua kept rubbing her body against his as they closely danced together - with the pair even holding hands.''

Jack is said to be keen to ''spend more time'' with 22-year-old Dua - who won two prizes on the night, Best British Female and Best Breakthrough Act - following their cosy chat.

A friend told The Sun newspaper: ''Dua is definitely Jack's type and he's always mega fancied her.

''They met years ago and often bump into each other because of work - but Jack would love to spend more time with her.

''He had to catch a flight early yesterday morning so couldn't stay at the party as long as he would have liked, though hopes Dua will be in touch.''

Dua was also spotted whispering into Jack's ear as they partied at the Warner Music bash.

A source told MailOnline: ''Jack was flirting up a storm with Dua at the party and didn't care who saw them.

''Although she was celebrating her win with her family and girlfriends, she was all about ''Jack as he whispered in her ear and had her giggling while the bash was in full swing

She was loving the attention and kept her hand on his arm as she leaned into to chat. They never took their eyes off one another despite everyone partying around them.

''It was clear to see that there was a lot of chemistry between them. Sparks were flying.''

Jack and his ex-girlfriend Gemma Chan split last year after six years together, while Dua and musician Paul Klein broke up in January after five months of dating.