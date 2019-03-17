The Raconteurs have confirmed they've finished making their new album.
The Raconteurs have told fans they've ''finished making the rock 'n' roll album you've been waiting for''.
The rock supergroup - which features Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler - have confirmed via a short video that their long-awaited new album has just been completed.
The group also released a statement, saying: ''Just finished making the rock & roll album you've been waiting for.''
The Raconteurs released their debut studio album, 'Broken Boy Soldiers', in 2006 and have not released a new record since 2008's 'Consolers of the Lonely'.
Meanwhile, Jack previously revealed he considers it an artist's responsibility to ''show something that no one else is doing''.
The 43-year-old star - who is best known for his work with The White Stripes - explained his outlook while discussing the rise of digital music.
He shared: ''If it was 1999 and I was asked: 'What do you think about digital music?', it was my job to say: 'Is that what everyone else is doing? Then I don't like it.'
''If the world had been into analogue, I would've said I loved digital. As an artist it is your job not to take the easy way out. I want to be turned on when I listen to an artist speak: I want them to show something that no one else is doing.''
