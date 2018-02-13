Jack White says rock 'n' roll lacks a ''wildness'' at the moment.

The White Stripes frontman - who releases new solo LP 'Boarding House Reach' next month - admits the genre goes through periods of having ''attitude'', but then it all fizzles out and becomes subdued.

In an interview with the KROQ program's 'The Kevin & Bean Show', the 42-year-old musician said: ''Since rock and roll's inception, every 10, 12 years, there's a breath of fresh air and a new injection of some sort of what you could I guess call punk attitude or something like that.

''A wildness. Things get crazy and then they get crazy for a couple years, and then they kind of get subtle, and then you've gotta wait for the next wave to come through and get people really excited and screaming about it again.''

However, the 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker and Third Man Records owner predicts there is some emerging talent about to ''explode'' onto the rock scene soon.

He said: ''We see it at Third Man all the time, a lot of young rock 'n' roll acts, and I can tell in the last couple years it's definitely different than it was five years ago. So I can tell something's about to explode again.''

Meanwhile, Jack recently warned fans that he is banning mobile phones from his forthcoming tour.

Jack previously admitted he's ''wasting his time'' performing to an audience too busy on their cells and drinking.

He moaned: ''People can't clap anymore, because they've got a f**king texting thing in their f**king hand, and probably a drink, too!

''Some musicians don't care about this stuff, but I let the crowd tell me what to do.

''There's no setlist. I'm not just saying the same things I said in Cleveland last night. If they can't give me that energy back? Maybe I'm wasting my time.''

The 'Love Interruption' singer kicks off his tour of the US in April and brings the run to the UK, playing two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on June 27 and 28.