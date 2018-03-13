Jack White has slammed DJ Khaled claiming he doesn't understand what he does.

The 'Another Way To Die' rocker argued that the music producer's 2017 hit single 'Wild Thoughts' is simply a straight copy of Santana's 1999 hit 'Maria Maria' and Khaled has not actually done anything with it.

Jack told Rolling Stone magazine: ''It's just Santana's song in its entirety.''

The 42-year-old rocker added sarcastically: ''It was nice of DJ Khaled to sit down and write and perform and record that - that was good of him! He's an incredibly talented man. There's no doubt about that. He does so much!''

Khaled performed the track with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller at the Grammys in January, introducing the track by saying: ''They said I'd never perform at the Grammys. They played themselves.''

Jack has now responded, explaining: ''He said, 'They told me I would never be on the Grammys.' Really? Like, 'Hey, man, like, I know you're headed to lunch, but I just wanted to let you know that you'll never be on the Grammys!'''

Khaled, 42, who is currently a celebrity ambassador for Weight Watchers, has previously addressed speculation as to what his role is in making music

He shared: ''When I work with artists, I try to bring the greatness out of them. They're already great, but I want the greatest ... I'm in Quincy Jones mode.''

Jack also appeared to take a swipe at his ex-wife and former White Stripes bandmate Meg White in the interview.

The 'Lazaretto' hitmaker said he ''highly doubts'' the White Stripes will ever reunite, adding: ''In a lot of ways, The White Stripes is Jack White solo.''