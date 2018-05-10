Jack White got into punk rock by trawling dumpster bins.

The former White Stripes frontman has revealed that it was when he stumbled upon a vinyl copy of Iggy Pop's band The Stooges' 1969 self-titled album, which featured the hit song 'I Wanna Be Your Dog', at one of the dump sites in Detroit, Michigan, that he fell in love with alternative music more.

Speaking to Questlove on his weekly podcast 'Questlove Supreme', Jack revealed: ''I found the Stooges' first album on vinyl in one of those dumpsters - and that really changed my life.

''I recorded 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' on 4-track because of that, and it led me into punk rock in a bigger way.''

The 43-year-old musician recently admitted he thinks hip-hop stars have more of a ''dangerous edge'' than rock stars nowadays.

The 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker has been vocal about how he feels current rock 'n' roll lacks a ''wildness'', and how he prefers hip-hop because it's punk's next best thing.

He said: ''Rappers have the dangerous edge of music now - what I would consider the closest thing to that stuff you might not want your parents to know you're listening to.''

Jack recruited musicians that have worked with the genres big shots, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, on his latest solo LP, 'Boarding House Reach'.

Whilst he also said that critics would have preferred him to release new music like White Stripes' 2002 album 'Elephant' than his latest stuff.

He said ''I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, 'You don't even actually hear a song till you get to 'Over and Over and Over'.

''What they're really saying is, 'I'm not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until 'Over and Over and Over.'

They want me to write songs like I did on 'Elephant' ['White Stripes' 2002 LP].''