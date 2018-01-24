Jack White has banned phones from his forthcoming tour.

The White Stripes rocker is set to head out on his solo tour in support of his new record 'Boarding House Reach', and will be getting venue staff to hand gig-goers a special pouch, which locks their device inside, so they can fully enjoy the ''shared experience''.

In a lengthy notice to fans who have purchased tickets posted on his official site, a statement reads: ''We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,

''Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse. (sic)''

The 42-year-old musician says those who were hoping to share videos and photos of the concerts on social media, will be able to repost his official photographer's snaps.

The statement concluded: ''For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience. (sic)''

Speaking in 2014, the 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker fumed that he was ''wasting his time'' performing to an audience too busy on their mobiles and drinking.

He moaned: ''People can't clap anymore, because they've got a f**king texting thing in their f**king hand, and probably a drink, too!

''Some musicians don't care about this stuff, but I let the crowd tell me what to do.

''There's no setlist. I'm not just saying the same things I said in Cleveland last night. If they can't give me that energy back? Maybe I'm wasting my time.''

Jack kicks off his tour of the US in April and brings the run to the UK, playing two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on June 27 and 28.