Jack White is to perform an intimate gig at one of London's oldest pubs today (28.03.18).

The former White Stripes star will head to the George Inn, near London Bridge station, which was frequented by the late literary legends William Shakespeare and Charles Dickens, for a surprise performance at 5pm to celebrate the release of his new LP 'Boarding House Reach'.

After his pre-gig set, Jack will head to The Garage venue for his planned concert.

A post by record label XL Recordings on Twitter reads: ''London! Jack will be playing a special free show at the historic The George Inn TONIGHT before his show at The Garage. Doors at 3:30pm. Come celebrate #BoardingHouseReach (sic)''

Those lucky enough to gain entry to the free gig at the boozer will also get the chance to taste the 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker's very own beer, 'Humoresque', with the first pint on the house.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old musician recently admitted that critics would have preferred him to release new music like White Stripes' 2002 album 'Elephant' than his third solo album.

He admitted: ''I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, 'You don't even actually hear a song till you get to 'Over and Over and Over'.

''What they're really saying is, 'I'm not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until 'Over and Over and Over.'

They want me to write songs like I did on 'Elephant' ['White Stripes' 2002 LP]''

Jack knows the diverse record - which features funk, psychedelia, spoken word and electro - won't please his entire fan base but it was something he ''had to'' put out.

He said: ''I know that certain things will upset people.

''It's hard to say, 'Man, I know that some people are going to have problems with it but I still have to put it out.' ''