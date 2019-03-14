Jack Savoretti hopes to pen a Spaghetti Western movie soundtrack.

The 'Catapult' singer has been inspired by the works of the 90-year-old Italian maestro, Ennio Morricone - who has composed over 400 scores for cinema and television - and hopes that he can turn one of his songs into a ''romantic'' score for a musical.

Jack - who is of Italian descent - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've always had this fascination with soundtracks but recently I have become a little bit obsessed with Ennio Morricone who did the Spaghetti Western stuff.''

The 'When We Were Lovers' singer is a very visual writer and was immersed in the movie soundtrack world while working on his new album 'Singing to Strangers', which is released on Friday (15.03.19), and features Bob Dylan And Kylie Minogue.

He said: ''Every time I make a record, I want to see a little movie playing to it in my head - so I always think about that. I would love the chance.

''With this particular album, we listened to a lot of old movie soundtracks and really tired to take that on board.''

The 35-year-old singer/songwriter feels that a lot of music used in movies is ''lost'' because it tries to hard to fit in with pop music.

He said: ''I think the thing with soundtracks is that they've got a little bit lost with pop music, and music you hear a lot.

''I want it to be a little bit more romantic.''

Meanwhile, Jack recently admitted that he felt pressured finishing the song the 'Desolation Row' singer sent him, which became 'Touchy Situation', as he didn't want to be known as the person who made the ''first rubbish'' Bob Dylan song.

Recalling a conversation with his wife Jemma Powell, after the icon sent him the unfinished lyrics for him to complete, he said: ''It was very surreal and quite intimidating and terrifying.

''I was with my wife in the kitchen and she said: 'Don't f*** this up.'

''I was like: 'Jesus, really?'

''And she said: 'Yeah, not everyone gets Bob Dylan lyrics in their email, you better make this good.'

''And then I felt really pressured as, whatever I was doing to it, it sounded like a Dylan track, and I thought: 'This is silly' so I decided not to listen to anyone and make it my song.''

However, Jack - who has daughter Connie and son Winter with Jemma - says writing a song with the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker impressed his two children.

He said: ''It's such a nice thing to leave behind.

''I was thinking about my kids and however dorky I can be, they can say their dad wrote a song with Bob Dylan - that's great dinner party chat.''