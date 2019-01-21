Jack Savoretti hasn't received a drop of Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Whiskey, despite co-writing the song 'Touchy Situation' with the music legend.
Jack Savoretti is ''annoyed'' Bob Dylan hasn't sent him some of his Heaven's Door Whiskey.
The 35-year-old singer/songwriter teamed up with the 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' hitmaker on the new track 'Touchy Situation' for his LP 'Singing to Strangers', and he is hoping that if the song they co-wrote is a huge hit, the 77-year-old music legend will send him a crate of his three award-winning spirits, a matured bourbon, double-barrel whiskey, and a straight rye.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Savoretti said: ''I am really annoyed as I haven't had any, and I drink a lot of whiskey, I love it!
''I'm hoping once this gets out a little bit more I'll get to try some Heaven's Door, let's see how well the album does first!''
The 'Catapult' singer - who also releases a live version of his Kylie Minogue duet 'Music's Too Sad Without You' on the record - has admitted he felt pressured finishing the song the 'Desolation Row' singer sent him, as he didn't want to be known as the person who made the ''first rubbish'' Bob Dylan song.
Recalling a conversation with his wife Jemma Powell after the icon sent him the unfinished lyrics for him to complete, he said: ''It was very surreal and quite intimidating and terrifying.
''I was with my wife in the kitchen and she said: 'Don't f*** this up.'
''I was like: 'Jesus, really?'
''And she said: 'Yeah, not everyone gets Bob Dylan lyrics in their email, you better make this good.'
''And then I felt really pressured as, whatever I was doing to it, it sounded like a Dylan track, and I thought: 'This is silly' so I decided not to listen to anyone and make it my song.''
Savoretti - who has daughter Connie and son Winter with Jemma - says writing a song with the 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker impressed his two children.
He said: ''It's such a nice thing to leave behind.
''I was thinking about my kids and however dorky I can be, they can say their dad wrote a song with Bob Dylan - that's great dinner party chat.''
'Singing to Strangers' is released on March 15 via BMG.
