Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa want to ''savour'' their daughters' youth.

The 31-year-old television personality has five-year-old Pearl and 12-month-old Andy Rose with his wife, and the pair have said that whilst raising two young girls can be ''really hard'' at times, they want to make the most out of the time they have before they become teenagers.

Lisa said: ''Sometimes it's really hard whenever they're super little and they just wanna be with you and on you all the time. [Sometimes] at the end of the day I'm touched out - I'm like, 'Everybody just back off, I don't want anyone within 10 feet of me.' But they're only gonna be this little for so long, and you want to absorb all those cuddles. I just tell myself, 'This is not gonna last.' I try to really savour it.''

To which the former 'The Osbournes' star - who married Lisa in 2012 - added: ''There will come a time when they will be teenagers, and they will tell us exactly what they think of us in not-such-nice words.''

Lisa agrees that she's ''not looking forward'' to seeing her brood hit their teenage years, although she admits that right now Pearl is ''the greatest big sister ever'' to Andy Rose.

She said: ''Not looking forward to that part. Pearl's the greatest big sister ever. She's so sweet.''

Meanwhile, Jack - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 - has said his life-changing diagnoses put things into ''perspective'' for him, and has pushed him to remain ''physically active'' with his children.

He told People magazine: ''My biggest lifestyle change has probably just been perspective. When I got diagnosed with MS, I was in my mid 20s, I felt unstoppable, and then all of a sudden you get hit with this roadblock.

''I'm pretty active right now - I don't have many restrictions as far as things I can't do, and so I like to seize that. I do as many things as I can as far as being physically active and doing stuff with the kids. I almost feel like I can't waste time.''