Jack Osbourne called his estranged wife's boyfriend to say sorry after punching him in the head.

The 32-year-old star visited Lisa Osbourne - the mother of his daughters Pearl, six, Andy, three, and four-month-old Minnie - at their former marital home last week and was so shocked to see her new man Michael Gabel there that he decked him.

According to TMZ, Jack had thought he and Lisa could work out their relationship problems so he was floored when he saw that she was moving on with Michael.

However, he quickly came to his senses and called Michael to say sorry for the assault, which Michael accepted.

Although police were called and a battery report was taken, no charges are likely to be filed because Michael does not want to press charges.

It was also previously reported that 'Adrenaline Junkie' star Jack has been ''uncooperative'' with officers.

Lisa and Jack took to social media in May to explain their decision to split.

They wrote: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

''So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other.

''Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.

''We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

''We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.''