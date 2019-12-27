Jack Osbourne's new romance is moving ''super fast''.

The 33-year-old reality star made his relationship with Aree Gearhart Instagram official in September after the pair spent Labor Day weekend together in California, and it has now been claimed the couple are moving quickly, as although they're not yet living together, Aree is already showing signs of being a good mother figure to Jack's children.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Aree and Jack's relationship all happened super fast. They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.''

Jack has three daughters - Pearl, seven, Andy, for, and Minnie, 22 months - with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, whom he split from in May 2018, before their divorce was finalised in March this year.

In a statement posted at the time of their split, Jack and Lisa said: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''

The 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour' star went on to romance artist Meg Zany in January this year, before the pair split and he joined celebrity dating app Raya, which is where he is believed to have met 28-year-old Aree.