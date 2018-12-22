Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly have finalised their divorce, seven months or so after they announced they were splitting up.
The 33-year-old television personality will started 2019 with a new chapter after he and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly filed the final paperwork about their split.
The couple have made an agreement about custody of their children - Andy, three, Pearl, six, and Minnie, 10 months - as well as arrangements about child support, The Blast reports.
Lisa filed for divorce back in May after six years of marriage.
They wrote in a joint statement at the time: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.
''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jack previously revealed how he feels there is an ''ignorant freedom'' for those who are not parents.
He explained: ''There's an ignorant freedom without being a parent. You don't realise how you can do things at ease, and you can just jump on a plane and you can just get in your car and go. There's certain things that you don't [understand how easy they are] until [they're gone]. But I wouldn't trade it for the world ... I think I'm a pretty realistic parent. I like to try and ride the line of being fun, but yet mean when I say, 'This is how it's gonna be.'''
