Jack Osbourne is reportedly refusing to pay for his estranged wife's lawyers.

The 32-year-old star announced earlier this year that he and his wife Lisa Stelly had decided to go their separate ways following five years of marriage, but it seems there's still some animosity between the pair as he's asked the judge in their divorce proceedings not to grant any spousal support to help her fund her legal team.

Although he's refusing to cough up for her lawyers, Jack has agreed to her request for joint custody of their three children: Pearl, six, Andy, three, and six-month-old Minnie, according to documents obtained by the gossip site TMZ.com.

Lisa filed for divorce three months ago - just weeks after they split - but Jack had been hoping that the pair could work through their differences and get back together.

However, he saw red when he paid a visit to her at their marital home last month to see her new man Michael Gabel there and he allegedly punched him in the head.

Despite his outburst, Jack reportedly came to his senses a few days later and called Michael to apologise for decking him, which the latter accepted.

Although police were called and a battery report was taken, no charges are likely to be filed because Michael does not want to take the incident any further.

Lisa and Jack took to social media in May to explain their decision to split.

They wrote in a joint statement: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

''So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other.

''Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.

''We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

''We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''