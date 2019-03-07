Jack Osbourne is officially divorced.

The 33-year-old television personality is now legally a single man, after a judge signed off on granting his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly, almost a year since they initially filed papers to terminate their six-year marriage.

According to TMZ, a judge accepted their divorce agreement on Tuesday (05.03.19), almost three months after the pair finalised their settlement plans back in December.

The couple's divorce settlement has not been made public, but at the time it was finalised, it was reported they had made an agreement about custody of their children - Andy, three, Pearl, six, and Minnie, 13 months - as well as arrangements about child support.

Lisa filed for divorce back in May last year, after six years of marriage to the 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour' star.

They wrote in a joint statement at the time: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''