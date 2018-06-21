Jack Osbourne has reportedly joined a dating app.

The 32-year-old reality star and his wife Lisa Stelly - who have daughters Pearl, six, Andy, three, and Minnie, three months, together - announced in May this year that they had decided to call time on their relationship after five years of marriage.

But Jack - the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne - isn't wasting any time getting back out there as he's reportedly signed up to Raya - a private dating app used by many celebrities - after his sister Kelly encouraged him to have some ''fun'' now he's single.

A source told Life & Style magazine: ''Jack's sister Kelly, who has used Raya, recommended it to her brother.

''Now that he's single, she wants to help him find love again.

''He's been messaging lots of pretty Hollywood girls about meeting up at luxury Los Angeles hotels and restaurants. After more than five years of marriage, it looks like Jack just wants to have a bit of fun.''

Kelly, 33, recently admitted that she has been a source of ''support'' for her brother during his split, as well as Lisa, whom she is ''very close'' to.

She said recently: ''It's sad, but you know, they have a great relationship with one another. The main priority is just the kids and making sure that they get what they need. It's foolish to try and fix something together that isn't going to work. They're doing the adult thing, and that's great for them.

''It's my job to be there to support him and love them. I'm very close to the both of them. Families are supposed to support one another, and that's all I'm there to do.''

The former couple took to social media last month to explain their decision to split.

They wrote: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on.

''So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other.

''Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.

''We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything.

''We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa.''