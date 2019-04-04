Jack Osbourne has allegedly been attacked at a coffee shop.

The 'Osbournes' star was allegedly set upon by a stranger in an unprovoked attack at a Los Angeles coffee shop on Wednesday (03.04.19), where he was hit around the head, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the publication that Jack was sitting on a table outside the Studio City store when a man ''came out of nowhere'' and punched the reality star on the right side of his head.

Jack allegedly got up and threw his coffee at his attacker, who then fled from the scene.

Law enforcement sources claim police were called to the scene and they found the alleged attacker, who struggled with cops and ''needed to be tased'' before he would calm down.

The suspect has allegedly been arrested for battery and assault, and a representative for Jack tells TMZ he is ''doing just fine''.

For Jack, the alleged attack comes just one month after he finalised his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly, with whom he has daughters Andy, three, Pearl, six, and Minnie, 14 months.

The pair split in May last year, after six years of marriage, and confirmed their divorce plans on social media.

They wrote in a joint statement at the time: ''Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. We had seven beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have three wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love, Jack and Lisa. (sic)''