Jack O'Connell misses his 'Unbroken' director Angelina Jolie.

The 26-year-old actor was picked by the 44-year-old beauty to play the role of Louis Zamperini, an American athlete turned prisoner of war in World War II, and the two hit it off straight away, with the Hollywood actress even visiting a family of O'Connell's friend who died of liver cancer.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, the 'Skins' actor said: ''I miss her. She did a lot for me. She didn't owe that to anyone.''

Jack also said he learned a lot from his 'This Is England' co-star Stephen Graham.

He said: ''He goes away, walks like the character, talks like the character, and he turns up on the day and it looks effortless.

''He becomes the character, he doesn't act it. The hope is eventually I'll have a piece of work that says I can transform.

''I think they are the best kind of actors.''

Jack was rumoured to be played Alexander McQueen in a biopic but after a change of director it appears the young actor won't be starring as the fashion designer.

However, he is soon to be starring alongside Sienna Miller in the West End revival of 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' and hopes to share the same bond he had with Angelina and Stephen.

He said: ''She's very pleasant to be around. We've got a good thing going on, I think.

''I just hope to Christ it lasts us for the whole run. It would be a nightmare if we ended up hating each other.''

His performance as Brick in the Tennessee Williams' play, which was adapted into a film starring Elizabeth Taylor in 1958, marks the third time he has performed on stage after starring in 'Scarborough' back in 2008 and 'The Nap' last year.