Jack Nicholson is reportedly returning to the big screen to play the title character in a Hollywood revamp of hit German movie Toni Erdmann.
The movie veteran hasn't been in front of a camera since 2010's How Do You Know.
Jack reportedly pitched the remake idea to Paramount Pictures boss Brad Grey, who secured the rights for the film, according to Variety.
Toni Erdmann is up for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Oscars.
