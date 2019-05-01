Anjelica Huston thinks Jack Nicholson was a ''rather smart'' user of cocaine.

The 67-year-old actress - who had an on/off relationship with the 'Shining' star from 1973 until 1990 - doesn't think her former partner was a ''guzzler'' but used the narcotic to be more alert and happy.

Asked if Jack was a functional user, she said: ''Very much so. Never took overt amounts. He was never a guzzler.

''I think Jack sort of used it, probably like Freud did, in a rather smart way. Jack always had a bit of a problem with physical lethargy.

''He was tired, and I think probably, at a certain age, a little bump would cheer him up. Like espresso.''

In 1977, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' actress was arrested for cocaine possession at Jack's house and she admitted she was ''really ashamed'' afterwards.

She told New York magazine: ''[The arrest was] awful. So embarrassing, humiliating. I was really ashamed.''

These days, while Anjelica still ''smokes weed'', she won't use stronger drugs because she doesn't want to ''lose [her] mind.

She said: ''I smoke weed, but I don't consider that a danger to my health. I don't like edibles. Too slow and you don't know where it's going. You could end up having to go to bed for three days. I don't do anything wildly dangerous anymore. I wasn't ever attracted to the acid. I like to have a good time, but I don't want to lose my mind.''

Angelica and Jack, now 82, split after the 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' actor revealed he was expecting a baby with model-and-actress Rebecca Broussard and the 'Witches' star has recalled how she reined in her emotions about his bombshell until she'd walked out and gone back to her own home.

She said: ''Jack didn't exactly introduce it as, 'This is the greatest news'. He said, 'Someone is having a baby.'

''And before that moment, there had been a strange unspoken tension in the air that I didn't quite know what it was. He asked me over, and we had a very sweet dinner, and he was playing things close to the vest, and I didn't want to push.

''I've never liked these announcements, or discovering unwelcome truths. And then he kind of laid it on me. And I was really nice about it. I remember we had a hug, and I maybe had a little cry, but by the time I got home, I was really furious.''

While Anjelica had been hoping to have a child herself, she's now admitted she ''could never imagine'' ever becoming a parent.

She said: ''That was a certain moment where I was trying to get pregnant, which didn't really work out. But the truth is, I could never imagine [being a mother]. I can imagine lots of things, but I could never imagine carrying a baby.''