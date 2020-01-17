Jack Lowden found it ''bizarre'' starring alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON.

The 'Dunkirk' star acted alongside 'The Rock' in 'Fighting with My Family', a comedy-drama that depicts how WWE Superstar Paige moved from the UK to America to become a professional wrestler.

Jack played grappler Zak 'Zodiac' Knight the brother of Saraya 'Paige' Knight (Florence Pugh) and he admits getting to work with the wrestling legend and Hollywood action man was a truly memorable experience.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland, Jack said: ''It was utterly bizarre. First and foremost I was stood in front of him in a Norwich accent and I had to put two and a half stone on - so it was already bizarre.''

''We only shot one day with Dwayne and he is unbelievably good at what he does. The big speech that he does where he sort of slags the two of us off - he didn't know when we did the camera rehearsal. He went away for 15 minutes, came back and had learnt it and did it in one take.''

This month, the 29-year-old English actor was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star award along with Awkwafina, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Micheal Ward and Kaitlyn Dever.

something that Jack describes as ''really lovely''.

He said: ''As far as I know it's not for one particular film, it's sort of for your body of work or what you've done so far.

''So it's quite a nice thing that it's sort of in recognition of what I've been mincing about doing.''

Jack previously revealed that his favourite thing about playing Zac was getting the chance to tell the big screen story of a real person.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It was brilliant, I've played a few real people but to play Zac specifically was amazing he is a lot of things I don't have that he has.

''And so it was a stretch and a challenge and he's a remarkable human being so the complete honour to play him more than anybody I've ever played.''