Jack Johnson has announced his 2017 Australia tour dates.

The 42-year-old singer has revealed he will be performing at four venues down under, including Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne, later this year to promote his new album 'All the Light Above it Too', which is set for release on September 8.

And Jack is set to be accompanied by folk musician Bahamas, whose real name is Alfie Jurvanen.

The 'Better Together' hitmaker announced the news on his website JackJohnsonmusic.com with a string of images to tease the news, which saw him post a picture of Sydney Opera House where he performed four years ago.

The star also shared the news on his Instagram account with the same image of the popular hotspot.

The post read: ''Jack playing under a full moon in the Sydney Opera House Forecourt in 2013. Just announced, Jack & the band will be hitting the road and headed to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2013 for their 2017 Summer Tour with support from good friend and labelmate, @bahamasmusic! details visit Jackjohnsonmusic.com (sic).''

Once Jack has wrapped up his concerts in Australia on December 8 he is set to jet over to New Zealand for a one off show at the Villa Maria Winery on December 10.

Jack has already wowed crowds in Hawaii and Nevada, but is set to take to the stage in numerous sites across America, Brazil, Peru and Chile before he heads to Australia.

Alongside a photograph of hordes of people that flocked to listen to Jack belt out his hit tracks, which was shared on his photo-sharing page, it read: ''This Friday and Saturday Jack will return home to Hawaii for two shows on August 4th and 5th at the #WaikikiShell in Honolulu, HI. All proceeds from the shows will benefit the @kokuahawaiifoundation. Hope to see you at the show! (sic).''

Here are the full details of Jack Johnson's Australian Tour:

December 1 - Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

December 3 - Riverstage, Brisbane

December 6 - Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

December 8 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne