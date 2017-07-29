Jack Black's sons are modern day ''Picassos''.

Jack Black's young sons - Thomas, nine, and Samuel, 11 - are modern day ''Picassos''.
The 'School Of Rock' star has revealed his sons Thomas, nine, and Samuel, 11, are great artists.
He said: ''Their drawings are getting so good. I've got a couple Picassos up in there.''
Away from drawing, the family like going swimming, playing video games and reading.
He added to People magazine: ''We do a lot of swimming, a lot of video gaming, a lot of biking. There's a lot of Splatoon 2 going down on Nintendo Switch.
''We just finished 'Hugo'. It was based on the movie 'Hugo', but it's actually called 'The Invention of Hugo Cabret'. It was pretty great. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for something rad to read for their kids.''
Meanwhile, Jack previously revealed his son is ''very proud'' of his role in 'Kung Fu Panda 3'.
He said: ''He threw down a tasty little performance. He's the first bunny in the movie and he says 'Save the valley!' His name is in the credits at the end and he's very proud. It's a cool thing to share with him.''
And Jack was inspired to have a family by Andy Serkis.
He shared: ''One day I was over at their house and they were putting the kids to bed and asked me if I wanted to read them a story, a bedtime story, and I was like, 'Sure.'
''It was a funny book about aliens - I can't remember what it was called - and they were laughing and really looking over my shoulder at the pictures in the book and I thought, 'This is great. I love this. I want to do this.' That's when my biological clock started ticking. It's not just the ladies, you know.''
