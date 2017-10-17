Hollywood funnyman Jack Black has confessed he didn't watch the original 'Jumanji' until he was offered a role in the sequel.
Jack Black didn't watch the original 'Jumanji' until he was offered a role in the sequel.
The 48-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', but Jack admits he only recently watched the 1995 original starring Robin Williams for the first time.
He confessed: ''I hadn't actually seen the original until I read this script, I thought I should watch the original. Robin Williams kicked so much ass. It's right up there with my favourite Robin Williams performances because it's perfectly suited to his strengths in that heightened reality.
''My favourite Robin Williams are like, what's the one where he's the blue genie? 'Aladdin'. He throws down hard in 'Aladdin'. And 'Jumanji'. Those for me, pound for pound, are the most powerful one-two punch.''
Despite this, Jack is keen to stress that the new Jake Kasdan-directed movie is distinctly different from the original, which concerned a young man who became trapped inside a board game.
Looking forward to the new film - which is scheduled for release in December - Jack told Collider: ''It's not a reboot. It's so different, but it is kind of a continuation of the story 20 years later. The game itself evolves.
''It's like the game is a living organism and it moves into current day where kids don't play board games anymore. Kids are on their iPads and playing their video games. It morphs for the times.
''I thought what was cool about that first one was he's in the game and he pops out of the game after 20 years, but you never see that, you're never in the game in the jungle. And this time, we're going into the game.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mixing the action, comedy and horror from novelist R.L. Stein's books into a family-friendly package,...
A provocative drama wrapped in the skin of an adult sex comedy, this sharply written...
Zach Cooper has just moved to a sleepy town and is looking forward to getting...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Nobody really wants to attend their school reunion. Nobody, except for maybe Dan Landsman (Jack...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...