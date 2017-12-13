Hollywood funnyman Jack Black has admitted he picked the brain of his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' co-star Dwayne Johnson to get his fitness and diet tips whilst on set.
Jack Black says his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' co-star Dwayne Johnson had buffalo meat and rice cooked for him whenever he wanted it when they were shooting the movie.
The two actors star in the new fantasy film and Black, 48, was intrigued as to what Johnson, 45, did to have such an incredible physique and picked his brains for tips to get in shape.
And the comedy star was impressed by how much dietary knowledge the part-time WWE wrestler, known as The Rock in the ring, had and the fact that he had special meals at all times on set.
Speaking to the new issue of ShortList magazine, Black shared: ''[I said,] 'I wanna look like you, bro. What are you eating right now?' He goes, 'Just some protein.' 'What have you got there? That looks pretty delicious - is that steak chunks in gravy?' 'No, this is buffalo. It's a lean meat. And just some white rice.' 'I would have thought brown rice for you.' 'No no no. White rice - it burns cleaner.' He really knows his stuff.
''Any time that he needed some f***ing buffalo and white rice - it was happening. I need a buffalo guy in the wings.''
Black and Johnson star in the movie with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas and it is inspired by the 1995 original starring the late Robin Williams.
Black has teased the new adventure is a continuation of that story set 20 years later.
The 'School of Rock' star said: ''It's not a reboot. It's so different, but it is kind of a continuation of the story 20 years later. The game itself evolves, It's like the game is a living organism and it moves into current day where kids don't play board games anymore. Kids are on their iPads and playing their video games. It morphs for the times.
''I thought what was cool about that first one was he's in the game and he pops out of the game after 20 years, but you never see that, you're never in the game in the jungle. And this time, we're going into the game.''
The full interview with Jack Black appears in this week's issue of ShortList (Shortlist.com/entertainment/films/jack-black-jumanji-interview/337484) out Wednesday (13.12.17).
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mixing the action, comedy and horror from novelist R.L. Stein's books into a family-friendly package,...
A provocative drama wrapped in the skin of an adult sex comedy, this sharply written...
Zach Cooper has just moved to a sleepy town and is looking forward to getting...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Nobody really wants to attend their school reunion. Nobody, except for maybe Dan Landsman (Jack...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...