Jack Black says his 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' co-star Dwayne Johnson had buffalo meat and rice cooked for him whenever he wanted it when they were shooting the movie.

The two actors star in the new fantasy film and Black, 48, was intrigued as to what Johnson, 45, did to have such an incredible physique and picked his brains for tips to get in shape.

And the comedy star was impressed by how much dietary knowledge the part-time WWE wrestler, known as The Rock in the ring, had and the fact that he had special meals at all times on set.

Speaking to the new issue of ShortList magazine, Black shared: ''[I said,] 'I wanna look like you, bro. What are you eating right now?' He goes, 'Just some protein.' 'What have you got there? That looks pretty delicious - is that steak chunks in gravy?' 'No, this is buffalo. It's a lean meat. And just some white rice.' 'I would have thought brown rice for you.' 'No no no. White rice - it burns cleaner.' He really knows his stuff.

''Any time that he needed some f***ing buffalo and white rice - it was happening. I need a buffalo guy in the wings.''

Black and Johnson star in the movie with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas and it is inspired by the 1995 original starring the late Robin Williams.

Black has teased the new adventure is a continuation of that story set 20 years later.

The 'School of Rock' star said: ''It's not a reboot. It's so different, but it is kind of a continuation of the story 20 years later. The game itself evolves, It's like the game is a living organism and it moves into current day where kids don't play board games anymore. Kids are on their iPads and playing their video games. It morphs for the times.

''I thought what was cool about that first one was he's in the game and he pops out of the game after 20 years, but you never see that, you're never in the game in the jungle. And this time, we're going into the game.''

