Jack Black needed a little reminder that he starred in one of the most popular Christmas films, 'The Holiday'.
Jack Black forgot that he starred in 'The Holiday'.
The 'School of Rock' star was asked what his favourite Christmas movie is, and he replied with 2003's 'Elf' at first, before being told that he was part of Nancy Meyer's 2006 blockbuster, which is adored by many this time of year.
He told Variety: ''My favourite holiday film - it's got to be 'Elf'.
''Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park.''
When reminded that he has starred in a festive flick, Jack needed some prompting to remember.
He said: ''Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?''
When reminded that he played Miles in the rom-com alongside Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, he changed his mind.
He said: ''Oh, 'The Holiday'!
''Obviously, 'The Holiday'! Nancy Meyers - genius.''
Nancy previously revealed she wrote Jack's part as composer Miles - who is cheated on by his partner and ends up falling for Kate's alter ego Iris Simpkins - specially for the 50-year-old actor.
She said: ''I saw 'School Of Rock' and thought he was the cutest guy and fell in love with him.
''So Jack came over to my house, I made him some pasta, we sat in my kitchen and I told him the idea.
''When I asked him if he'd ever be in a movie like this, he replied: 'Nancy, have you seen my work?'
''But I assured him that I had and told him that I thought he was fabulous and that he'd be in a movie with Kate Winslet. He just said 'yeah.'''
The Tenacious D rocker didn't think he'd suit the role, but accepted because it allowed him to ''stretch a little bit''.
He said: ''But Nancy insisted that she saw in me all the skills that were necessary to be adorable!
''I'm used to being crazy and 'rock-n-rolly,' which is a little different than this world. For me, it was a chance to stretch a little bit.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
This animated trilogy concludes on a very high note with this smart, involving and often...
Mixing the action, comedy and horror from novelist R.L. Stein's books into a family-friendly package,...
A provocative drama wrapped in the skin of an adult sex comedy, this sharply written...
Zach Cooper has just moved to a sleepy town and is looking forward to getting...
Po the giant panda may be ever increasing his prowess at kung-fu, but he still...
Nobody really wants to attend their school reunion. Nobody, except for maybe Dan Landsman (Jack...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...