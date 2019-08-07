Jack Black and Jack White have finally collaborated together.

The Tenacious D star revealed he has paired up with the 'Seven Nation Army' hitmaker in after years of fans calling for the duo to team up, and he confirmed they have been in the studio working on new material.

Addressing the crowd during the 'Tribute' band's Nashville show this week, Black said: ''Jack White - we went over to his house today and recorded a brand new song.''

The two Jacks first met in 2006, and while fans will be excited about the collaboration it's not known what the mysterious project will actually be, or whether White will feature on the new track or serve as producer.

The former White Stripes star - who posed for a selfie with Black and his bandmate Kyle Gass back in June - regularly has artists show up to his house to record music for limited-edition releases on his own record label, Third Man.

White had previously joked the universe might not be able to ''cope'' if the duo ever actually crossed paths.

He teased: ''I don't know if the space-time continuum could cope if Jack Black and Jack White meet and shake hands.''

Meanwhile, the Raconteurs musician recently revealed he gets advice from his close friend Bob Dylan, and said the iconic songwriter is an ''incredible mentor'' to him.

Asked whether Dylan ever gives him tips, he admitted: ''All the time. He's been an incredible mentor to me, and a good friend, too. I'm lucky to even have one conversation with him. Everything else has been icing on the cake.''

Despite their close friendship, White wouldn't comment on whether the pair have penned a track together, or if they'd team up in the future.

He coyly responded: ''I cannot tell you that. I wish I could tell you, but I cannot.''