Jack Antonoff used to rush back to his hotel room after playing fun. shows to write music for the first Bleachers record.

The 33-year-old musician-and-producer - who co-wrote Taylor Swift's hit 'Out Of The Woods' - has revealed he craved working on Bleachers' first record so much that after performing sell-out arena shows with his former bandmates, Nate Ruess and Andrew Dost, he wouldn't go out partying with them and would instead lock himself away with his laptop to write music for 2014's 'Strange Desire'.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for his Apple Beats 1 Radio show, he confessed: ''When fun. was selling 20,000 tickets in arenas, the would end, and for some reason you just follow your body. I didn't got to the bar, I didn't go to dinner, I didn't go hang out, my body went back to my hotel room and turned on my computer and just started writing the first Bleachers album.''

Antonoff is gearing up to release the group's new record 'Gone Now' and he also produced and co-written Lorde's new record 'Melodrama' and he says it shows how far he is come since being a member of the 'Some Nights' group.

He said: ''It's a huge journey for me because everything I do is very connected, so I see this album not just as a second Bleachers album, but I've done all these different things, different artists ... other bands.''

Antonoff - who is dating 'Girls' star Lena Dunham - also opened up about his musical relationship with 'Royals' hitmaker Lorde and how they are on the same wave length about ''mediocrity'' in the pop world.

He explained: ''We've worked so hard on what we wrote and recorded for two years. We have the same belief system with this.

''We don't hate pop in the mainstream, we hate mediocrity.''