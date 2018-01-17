Jack Antonoff is single following his split from Lena Dunham.

The 33-year-old star insists he isn't ''seeing anyone'' at the moment and hates the ''gossip'' surrounding his love life.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. (sic)''

Lena and Jack announced their split earlier this week.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Lena said: ''I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends ... Things can be, 'You know what, you're a drop of water, and then you re-enter the ocean.' Anyway, I really love you all. I'm really thankful for the support. I'm really thankful for the love.''

Despite their lengthy relationship, the pair had never felt rushed to tie the knot and Lena previously said she was pleased at the lack of pressure the couple had put on their relationship.

She said at the time: ''I am not against marriage in any way, but I do like the fact that Jack and I have placed zero pressure on ourselves about it. I have friends who have met someone, married them and got divorced during the period of time that Jack and I have been dating. We are as close as you can get to a pair of 100-year-old people. Every night we go home, walk our dogs, put them into their crates, take melatonin, watch 20 minutes of TV, then we go to sleep. It is the schedule of ancient, ancient people.''