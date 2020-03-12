Jack Antonoff only works with his friends.

The 35-year-old star has worked with some of the biggest names in the music business - including the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and St. Vincent - and has Jack admitted to being fussy about who he collaborates with.

He shared: ''Basically, I only work with my friends. Also, they're kind of my only friends at this point.

''I mean, I have my childhood friends. But your friends are who you spend your life with. I spend my life in the studio, with these people.''

Jack revealed that his partnership with Taylor has proven to be particularly significant in his career.

He told the New York Times newspaper: ''Taylor's the first person who let me produce a song.

''Before Taylor, everyone said: 'You're not a producer.' It took Taylor Swift to say: 'I like the way this sounds...'''

Jack also co-produced Lana Del Rey's sixth album, Norman F***ing Rockwell!', which was released in 2019.

And Jack feels proud of the success of the record, which was nominated for the Award for Album of the Year gong at the Grammys.

He said: ''I'm so excited that that album got received the way it did. There wasn't any thought put into anything that was going on in the world. Lana and I were trying to build a world for that album, sonically.''

Meanwhile, Jack also revealed he's currently in an album-orientated mindset, insisting he's not interested in ''chasing a hit''.

He explained: ''In recent years, I've put all my energy into making albums.

''That's what I believe in. I've had hits, but I don't want to get into sessions where I'm chasing a hit. Also, hits come and go. Great songs, great albums, last forever.''