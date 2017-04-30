Ja Rule has confirmed all Fyre Festival guests are ''safe''.

The 41-year-old singer and actor's luxury music festival in the Bahamas descended into chaos on Friday (28.04.17), when revellers, who had paid thousands of dollars for their tickets, arrived to find ''half-built cabanas that were actually disaster relief tents'', low-quality food and luggage dumped out of shipping containers.

Although the festival was quickly cancelled, guests at the event were then left stranded at various airports in the US and the Caribbean, and the star has now taken to Twitter to confirm that all attendees are accounted for and have been ''sent the form'' needed to apply for a refund of their ticket.

He tweeted on Sunday (30.04.17): ''Relieved to share that all guest are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund. Our deepest apologies... #fyrefestival (sic)''

The news of the refund form comes after Ja Rule insisted the blunder wasn't his fault, but said he was ''taking responsibility'' and working on returning the money to disappointed revellers.

He tweeted previously: ''We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern... I will make a statement soon I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded... I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT ... but I'm taking responsibility I'm deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this... (sic).''

The festival was due to run over two weekends and was billed as a ''cultural moment created from an alchemic blend of music, art and food''.

Blink-182 cancelled their headlining appearance, saying in a statement: ''We're not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give fans.''