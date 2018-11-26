J.K. Simmons is ''optimistic'' that he will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon in the DC Extended Universe films.

The 63-year-old actor impressed fans when he portrayed the police officer in 2017 blockbuster 'Justice League' and although he does not know exactly what films Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment have in the pipeline he would return to the role in a heartbeat.

Speaking to Collider about his chances of playing Gordon again, Simmons said: ''Nothing has changed. There are conversations going on, that I'm not going to make public. As far as I know, there's no opportunity, in the immediate future, for me to do more Commissioner Gordon, but I continue to be optimistic that it will happen again.''

The character Gordon is the police commissioner of Gotham City and works with Batman to fight crime in the urban metropolis and so any return would most likely to be set in the world of The Caped Crusader.

Simmons is currently starring alongside Hugh Jackman in the Jason Reitman directed film 'The Front Runner' in which he plays campaign manager Bill Dixon to Jackman's senator alter ego Gary Hart who has an extramarital affair exposed.

Simmons has revealed that filmmaker Reitman refers to him as his ''muse'' because of the fantastic working relationship they have developed on previous projects such as 'Juno' and 'Up In The Air'.

He said: ''He did actually use that label, for many years. It's a beautiful thing, from my perspective. Any time the phone rings and it's Jason, I'm happy to sign up. I signed up for this, not even really understanding what the part was, just because I knew it was Jason and I wanted to work with him. What the movie does, and I think what Jason wanted the movie to do, is provoke discussion and debate. He didn't want to come down on the side of Gary Hart being a guilty adulterer, and that it's a good thing he's not president, and he didn't want to come down on the opposite side and say that the press should have left him alone and he should have been president. He wanted to leave all of those questions open for debate.''