J.K. Simmons hasn't met 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves.

The 62-year-old actor made his first outing as Police Commissioner James Gordon briefly in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and reprised his role last year in the DC Extended Universe ensemble flick 'Justice League', and admitted he is excited to continue playing the role.

A new 'Batman' stand-alone movie is in the works with Reeves helming the upcoming Dark Knight adventure with Ben Affleck due to reprise his role as The Caped Crusader, but Simmons has yet to meet with the filmmaker about appearing as Gordon.

Speaking to Collider, Simmons said: ''Assuming that we're gonna go forward the way we think it will, I'm really looking forward to that. Hopefully, it will be really fun and the character will expand a little bit, particularly in the stand-alone 'Batman' movie.

''There will be more to do. I guess it's Matt Reeves now for that one, who I haven't met. So, it will be a whole new collaborator to get together and work with, hopefully.''

To date, the role of Commissioner Gordon has been played by a number of actors, most notably Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

The character was first created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane and made his first debut back in 1939 and became an ally to vigilante Batman in Gotham City.

Reeves - who took over film-making duties from Affleck on the project - recently revealed that he is making the project his own by ditching Affleck's script, although Affleck will still star as the titular superhero.

He said: ''It's a new story. It's just starting again. I'm excited about it. I think it's going to be really cool.''

Reeves has also teased that 'The Batman' will be like a film noir crime drama focusing on the superhero's detective skills which will allow fans to understand why he is known as 'The World's Greatest Detective' in the DC Comics.

Previously discussing his decision not to direct the project, Affleck explained he stepped away from behind the camera to concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.