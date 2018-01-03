J.K. Simmons felt slightly intimidated starring as Police Commissioner James Gordon in 'Justice League'.

The 62-year-old actor made his first outing as the comic book character briefly in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and reprised his role last year in the DC Extended Universe superhero flick, but has admitted he didn't let past incarnations of the character influence his interpretation.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Simmons said: ''There was definitely a little bit of an intimidation factor but I wasn't going to sit down in my living room, get out my DVDs and watch Gary Oldman.

''I obviously had a tiny little part in the first movie and I did more reading of comics and talking to friends who were comic book aficionados rather than watching or listening to the wonderful actors who have played that character in the past.''

To date, the role of Commissioner Gordon has been played by a number of actors, most notably Oldman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

The character was first created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane and made his first debut back in 1939 and became an ally to vigilante Batman in Gotham City.

'Justice League' isn't the first superhero movie Simmons has starred in after playing Daily Bugle newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in all three of Sam Raimi 'Spider-Man' movies.

Simmons loved playing Jameson and would very much like to make a return to the character in Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' films which are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year, he said: ''I never say never. I mean, you know, obviously I had an amazing time with Sam Raimi on those movies and Tobey Maguire and everybody.

''That was a great, great time and huge for my career and my life, and just pure fun. If there were an opportunity to revisit that ... I don't know though. How old is 'Spider-Man' going to be if J. Jonah Jameson is this old?''