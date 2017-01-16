The Oscar-winning Whiplash star portrays heroic Watertown Police Department Sergeant Jeff Pugliese in the film, which chronicles the events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the subsequent manhunt for the suspects, brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Simmons admits he had never been interested in playing real-life characters onscreen, but he was won over by director Peter Berg's latest collaboration with Boston, Massachusetts native Wahlberg, who produces and stars in the movie, which is based on the account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis.

Asked what drew him to the project, the 62-year-old explained to U.S. breakfast show Today, "(It was) a combination of Pete Berg, and then meeting Jeff. I'd always sort of shied away from biopics and that kind of thing, but Pete and Mark Wahlberg had done such a good job with a couple of other real-life stories, and then when Pete laid out the whole story of what Jeff went through and accomplished that night (I was won over)."

"And then I saw a picture and I thought, 'There's nobody else good looking enough to play this guy!'," he quipped.

However, Sergeant Pugliese confesses he initially didn't recognise Simmons' name when he first heard the actor would be helping to bring his story to life onscreen.

"(I said), 'J.K. who?'," he laughed. "As soon as you see his face, I knew exactly who he was (sic)!"

Meanwhile, Simmons admits working with Lone Survivor filmmaker Berg and having Pugliese's input onset helped him truly understand the importance of the cop's work.

"There is something special about these roles, because when you work in Hollywood there is a lot of insulation, and you spend a lot of time with the same kinds of people," he told mensjournal.com. "Being able to hang out with guys like Jeff, who have their boots on the ground, it can reconnect you to reality."