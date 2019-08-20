J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin are set to join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'.

The 'Whiplash' actor and the 'Glow' actress are in negotiations to join the upcoming sci-fi film, which will be penned by Zach Dean and will see Pratt reunite with filmmaker Chris McKay - with whom he worked on the 'Lego Movie' and 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will follow a man drafted to fight in a future war with the fate of humanity relying on his ability to confront his past and Simmons is expected to play Pratt's father in the upcoming movie, although Gilpin's part is still unknown.

Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will serve as producers, with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance and production is expected to begin at the end of the summer with shooting to take place in September.

The movie will be filmed in Atlanta and Iceland.

If Simmons and Gilpin get the roles, they will also join Yvonne Strahovski, who previously joined the cast.

Strahovski will play a character Pratt meets in the future who has a connection to his past.