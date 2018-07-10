J.B. Smoove has reportedly been cast in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

The 52-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Leon on the HBO comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - has been cast alongside Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal - who is expected to play the villain Mysterio - in the upcoming superhero film.

Smoove will film his scenes in the movie shortly before he returns to his regular role on the sitcom, according to Deadline, which also reports that Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei are likely to reprise their parts from 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

News of J.B's potential casting comes shortly after Tom leaked the name of the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' by accident.

The 22-year-old actor - who plays the web spinning superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - let slip that title of the forthcoming flick ahead of its release next year.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom said in a short clip: ''Hey guys, what's up? It's Tom Holland here, I am at the ACE Seattle Comic Con, having a great time, meeting everyone.

''I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this week about Spider Man 2, I don't really know much about it. I'm a little bit confused because I died so I don't really know how it all comes into play. But what I do know is that I've got the script, I'm super excited to read it. And it's going to great so yeah, 'Spider-Man 2' let's do this!''

But as Tom held up his script on his iPad, fans could see ''Spider-Man: Far From Home'' written on it.