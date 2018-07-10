'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor J.B. Smoove has reportedly been cast in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
J.B. Smoove has reportedly been cast in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
The 52-year-old actor - who is best known for his role as Leon on the HBO comedy series 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - has been cast alongside Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal - who is expected to play the villain Mysterio - in the upcoming superhero film.
Smoove will film his scenes in the movie shortly before he returns to his regular role on the sitcom, according to Deadline, which also reports that Michael Keaton, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei are likely to reprise their parts from 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
News of J.B's potential casting comes shortly after Tom leaked the name of the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' by accident.
The 22-year-old actor - who plays the web spinning superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - let slip that title of the forthcoming flick ahead of its release next year.
Taking to his Instagram account, Tom said in a short clip: ''Hey guys, what's up? It's Tom Holland here, I am at the ACE Seattle Comic Con, having a great time, meeting everyone.
''I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this week about Spider Man 2, I don't really know much about it. I'm a little bit confused because I died so I don't really know how it all comes into play. But what I do know is that I've got the script, I'm super excited to read it. And it's going to great so yeah, 'Spider-Man 2' let's do this!''
But as Tom held up his script on his iPad, fans could see ''Spider-Man: Far From Home'' written on it.
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Daniel "Nardo", Jason and Evan are three best friends with a bromance that is unbreakable...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
Yet another spoof from Wayans and Alvarez, this movie isn't nearly as bad as it...
The Smurfs are back in a brilliant movie sequel that sees them take on evil...
All Mike Wazowski dreams of is graduating from the prestigious Monsters University and becoming one...
The Smurfs return following a harrowing experience lost in New York while being pursued by...
Mike and Sulley haven't always been the best of friends that we know they were...
Professional 'scarers' at Monsters Inc., Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (nicknamed Mike and Sulley)...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
After Noah Jaybird is suspended from college, he ends up living back at home with...
One week of freedom, no questions asked with no repercussions. Fred and Rick are best...