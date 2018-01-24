Iwan Rheon is in talks to play Mick Mars in new Motley Crue biopic 'The Dirt'.

The 'Game Of Thrones' star and 'The Punisher' actor Daniel Webber are set to join Douglas Booth and Machine Gun Kelly, completing the line-up for the movie.

Former 'Home and Away' actor Webber is in line to play frontman Vince Neil and Rheon looks set to take on the role of guitarist Mick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Booth is already signed up to star as bass guitarist Nikki Sixx, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - will play Tommy Lee.

Jeff Tremaine - who helmed the 'Jackass' movies - will direct the motion picture.

'The Dirt', which is based on the band's 2001 memoir 'The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band', has been in development since 2006.

Lee recently tweeted: ''Hey kids! Good news!!! The Motley Crüe movie ''The Dirt'' has begun pre production! Starts shooting in Feb! Here we go!!! (sic)''

Kelly revealed he has hired his own brother to teach him how to play the drums for the role.

He tweeted: ''got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. kept it in the family. i WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming (sic)''

Motley Crue have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, during which time they have produced huge hits such as the 1987 track 'Girls, Girls, Girls'.