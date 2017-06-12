Filmmaker Ivan Reitman says he wants to see the upcoming 'Ghostbusters' movies move away from the US to explore what is scary in other countries.
Ivan Reitman wants 'Ghostbusters' to move around the world.
The 70-year-old filmmaker - who directed the original 1984 movie and its 1989 follow-up - is keen to expand the franchise even further and thinks it would be ''really cool'' to move the stories outside of New York City and explore different tales and superstitions in other countries.
He told Super News Live: ''What we've been doing a lot is thinking about the franchise rights for 'Ghostbusters'.
''Because 'Ghostbusters', that idea doesn't have to just take place in New York, it can happen over the world.
''I think it would be really cool to see Korean ghosts or Chinese ghosts. All those great traditions in the world have all these tales and things those people are afraid of.
''To have a sort of local group of 'Ghostbusters' that tie with the head office in New York would be fun.''
Last year, director Paul Feig rebooted the franchise featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and Ivan hopes to ultimately bond them to the original film series.
He said: ''We're doing a lot of work about where do we go next with 'Ghostbusters.' I think one thing that fans have clearly wanted, and so did I, that somehow we tie the worlds together.
''I think it was a little awkward that it wasn't connected, and we certainly heard a lot from everybody out there. So I would definitely want to connect to all of that.''
Ivan previously revealed there are several plans to expand the blockbuster sci-fi franchise with a live adaptation and animated features being just the tip of the iceberg for what they have in store.
He said: ''We jumped into an animated film and we are developing a live-action film. I want to bring all these stories together as a universe that makes sense within itself. Part of my job right now is to do that.''
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
An intelligent script and smart direction help lift this romantic comedy above the fray. It...
This lush, insinuating remake of the rather muted French film Nathalie (2003) benefits from a...
Smart and funny, this breezy and bittersweet drama carries dark resonance for a society caught...
My Super Ex-GirlfriendTrailerBreaking up is hard to do, but sometimes it can be downright dangerous....
Some film ads make promises they can't keep, totally misrepresenting the final product. But the...