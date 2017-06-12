Ivan Reitman wants 'Ghostbusters' to move around the world.

The 70-year-old filmmaker - who directed the original 1984 movie and its 1989 follow-up - is keen to expand the franchise even further and thinks it would be ''really cool'' to move the stories outside of New York City and explore different tales and superstitions in other countries.

He told Super News Live: ''What we've been doing a lot is thinking about the franchise rights for 'Ghostbusters'.

''Because 'Ghostbusters', that idea doesn't have to just take place in New York, it can happen over the world.

''I think it would be really cool to see Korean ghosts or Chinese ghosts. All those great traditions in the world have all these tales and things those people are afraid of.

''To have a sort of local group of 'Ghostbusters' that tie with the head office in New York would be fun.''

Last year, director Paul Feig rebooted the franchise featuring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and Ivan hopes to ultimately bond them to the original film series.

He said: ''We're doing a lot of work about where do we go next with 'Ghostbusters.' I think one thing that fans have clearly wanted, and so did I, that somehow we tie the worlds together.

''I think it was a little awkward that it wasn't connected, and we certainly heard a lot from everybody out there. So I would definitely want to connect to all of that.''

Ivan previously revealed there are several plans to expand the blockbuster sci-fi franchise with a live adaptation and animated features being just the tip of the iceberg for what they have in store.

He said: ''We jumped into an animated film and we are developing a live-action film. I want to bring all these stories together as a universe that makes sense within itself. Part of my job right now is to do that.''