Issa Rae is developing a 'Set It Off' remake

The 'Insecure' actress and co-creator is said to be in the early process of a re-imagining of the classic crime thriller, which starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica Fox, Queen Latifah and Kimberley Elise.

According to Variety, Rae ''will produce with plans to star'' in the movie, while Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloste are set to pen the script.

The original 1996 movie - which pulled in $41 million gross at the box office from a $9 million budget - told the tale of four close friends pulling off a series of bank robberies across Los Angeles because of some inside knowledge from Fox's bank teller character.

The propelled the careers of all four leading stars and director F. Gary Gray.

Meanwhile, Rae - who is set to star in romantic comedies 'The Photograph' and 'The Lovebirds' next year - previously aid she wants people to like her for her ''mind'' rather than her appearance.

She said earlier this year: ''As corny as it sounds, I want you to just like my mind.

''I think a part of it just came from figuring out that the guys I like, I'm not their type. ''Learning that early on made me realise there's no point in valuing the physical, because it wasn't going to get me anywhere. So what can I control, and what can I bring to the table? How can I be valued in this way?''

The 34-year-old actress is glad things never ''worked out'' with the ''cool guys'' she was attracted to when she was younger.

She added: ''I'm glad a lot of it didn't work out. I was really into cool guys. I was into very high school muscular, college muscular dudes. I was just like, If I'm attracted to you, then what's the problem?''